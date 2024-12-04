Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,463 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 9.33% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $174,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at $114,264.60. This trade represents a 50.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.