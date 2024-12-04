Tia Sherringham Sells 11,694 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total transaction of $2,068,785.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 134,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,390.93. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Tia Sherringham sold 12,950 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $2,201,241.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,063. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $93.33 and a one year high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.67, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.14.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DoorDash last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. DoorDash's revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 930.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 675,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,534,000 after acquiring an additional 610,388 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after buying an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 97.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised DoorDash from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $166.06.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

