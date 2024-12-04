Constellation Brands Agrees to Divest SVEDKA, Continues to Reshape Wine & Spirits Portfolio****ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2024 –** Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), a prominent beverage alcohol company, has announced that it has entered into an agree

]

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Constellation Brands’s 8K filing here.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also