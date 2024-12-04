Glaukos Corporation Enters into Capped Call Unwind Agreements with Financial InstitutionsOn December 2, 2024, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) disclosed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company has entered in

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Glaukos’s 8K filing here.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also