D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage on Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)

Research analysts at D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 148.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ COYA opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. Coya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coya Therapeutics news, CEO Arun Swaminathan bought 5,000 shares of Coya Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 9,510 shares of company stock worth $69,615 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 750,338 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

