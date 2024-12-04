Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Down 6.3% in November

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 361,100 shares. Approximately 20.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Dogness (International) Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOGZ opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. Dogness has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Dogness (International) Company Profile
