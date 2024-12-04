Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Down 6.3% in November

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 361,100 shares. Approximately 20.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Dogness (International) Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOGZ opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. Dogness has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

