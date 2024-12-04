Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 251 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.8% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,349,441,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,227,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $113,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,115. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 87.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,023 shares of company stock worth $26,384,247 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.61.

View Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $541.71 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.50 and a 12-month high of $552.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $512.25 and its 200 day moving average is $471.53.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.