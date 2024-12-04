Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of FOX by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 389,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 276,259 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of FOX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 822,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after buying an additional 152,508 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 239,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 41,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 469,352 shares of company stock worth $20,822,072. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOXA

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.