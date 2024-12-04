Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Update

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 46,690,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 42.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 176,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. UBS Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.5 %

HBI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 541,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,760. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $937.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

