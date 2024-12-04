Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 2,286,050 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,623,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286,050 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $21,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NextDecade by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 21.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NEXT opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

