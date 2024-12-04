Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $12.50 Million Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 171,056 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 79.9% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 2,802,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 392.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,099,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $7,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

