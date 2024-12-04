Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $221.90 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,957 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.32% of Burlington Stores worth $221,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after buying an additional 666,934 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2,542.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 238,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,968,000 after acquiring an additional 207,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $47,725,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,917.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,742,000 after purchasing an additional 196,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $285.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.80 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.27 and its 200-day moving average is $252.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BURL

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.