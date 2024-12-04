Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237,620 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $474.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.89. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

