Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $8.94 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,753,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 529,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 311,147 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

