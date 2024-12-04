iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.11 and last traded at $65.21, with a volume of 87061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,481,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,278,000. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,966,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after buying an additional 43,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

