MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.73 and last traded at $68.51, with a volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.21.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.

About MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

