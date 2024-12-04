Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 78839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12,136.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 32,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
