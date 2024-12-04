Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 78839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12,136.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 32,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.