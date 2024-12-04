iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.89 and last traded at $73.76, with a volume of 10647764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.65.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after buying an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,395,000 after acquiring an additional 656,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,459,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,316,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

