iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 1.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 24,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

IBMN opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

