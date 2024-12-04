Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 195 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 640.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of PLD opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

