Millburn Ridgefield Corp Invests $131,000 in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 178.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on APOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.7 %

APOG stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.