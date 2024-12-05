21,777 Shares in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LINE shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lineage from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of LINE opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lineage, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $89.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($3.22). Lineage had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

