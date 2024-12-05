5,706 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

ZBRA opened at $411.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.13. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $232.29 and a 1 year high of $412.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.82.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

