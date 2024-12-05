American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 1.2 %

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

