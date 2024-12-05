Atom Investors LP Invests $274,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 987,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after acquiring an additional 561,337 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 402,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 344,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,613,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $161.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.63 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

