iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $44,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $133.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

