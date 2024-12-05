SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Increased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SDY stock opened at $141.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.85.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.