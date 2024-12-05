Atom Investors LP Makes New $446,000 Investment in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 121,650.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 330,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $327.87 million, a P/E ratio of 174.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

