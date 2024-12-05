Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Burtech Acquisition Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burtech Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Free Report) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Burtech Acquisition were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

