Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $152.93 and last traded at $153.35. Approximately 1,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.78.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 million, a PE ratio of 197.29 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.77.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.3967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.19%.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

