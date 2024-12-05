iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$137.53 and last traded at C$136.17, with a volume of 361917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$133.29.

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$133.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$122.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

In other news, Director Denis Ricard sold 7,200 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total value of C$943,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total transaction of C$368,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,000. This represents a 84.62 % decrease in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,554,429. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

