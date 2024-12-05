Cancom (ETR:COK) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €22.78 ($23.98) and last traded at €22.80 ($24.00). Approximately 43,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.56 ($24.80).

Cancom Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €25.32 and its 200-day moving average is €28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.89. The stock has a market cap of $801.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

