SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Shares Down 13.2% – Time to Sell?

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 3,869,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,309,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on SEALSQ from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th.
SEALSQ Company Profile
SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.
