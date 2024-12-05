Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Toro were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 112.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 850.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 22.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 15.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.70. The Toro Company has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $102.00.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. Toro’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

