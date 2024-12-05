Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.14 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

Shares of BLDR opened at $177.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

