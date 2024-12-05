iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.38. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.
iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38.
About iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN
The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the Shiller Barclays CAPETM US Core Sector Index. The index seeks to provide a notional long exposure to the top four relatively undervalued U.S. equity sectors that also exhibit relatively strong price momentum. It incorporates the CAPE (Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings) ratio to assess equity market valuations of nine sectors on a monthly basis and to identify the relatively undervalued sectors represented in the S&P 500.
