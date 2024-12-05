Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dana from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $12.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -112.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.36. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,687,000. JB Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Dana by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,425,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

