Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $93.95 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $93,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth $14,288,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 370,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Donaldson by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1,554.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 137,498 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 18.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 117,874 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,456.08. This trade represents a 68.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $314,952.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,057.22. This trade represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.9 %

Donaldson stock opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

