FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Nutrien Issued By Raymond James

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRFree Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.92. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTR. UBS Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.50.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE NTR opened at C$67.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$60.74 and a 12 month high of C$83.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14.

Insider Transactions at Nutrien

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,257.45. Also, Director Keith Martell acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.23 per share, with a total value of C$81,537.50. Insiders purchased 5,390 shares of company stock worth $346,265 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.13%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

