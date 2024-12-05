iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RINGGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 404,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 206,317 shares.The stock last traded at $31.21 and had previously closed at $30.31.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $679.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

