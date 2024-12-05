Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.70.
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
