Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.70.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Trading Up 6.5 %

About Gibson Energy

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded up C$1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.58. 941,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.69. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.42 and a 1-year high of C$26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.