HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 205.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $324.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.55 and a 12 month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This trade represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,700. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,990. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

