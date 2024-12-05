Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 66,761 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Alliance Resource Partners accounts for about 2.8% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $28,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $29,144,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,904,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,605,000 after purchasing an additional 96,780 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 67,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 89.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,488. The trade was a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARLP. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Singular Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $613.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.17 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

