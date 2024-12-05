Head-To-Head Review: WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WhereverTV Broadcasting and Conduent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 0.00 Conduent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Conduent has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.33%. Given Conduent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -63.14% Conduent 12.65% -7.94% -1.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.3% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 6.37, indicating that its stock price is 537% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Conduent”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Conduent $3.72 billion 0.17 -$296.00 million $2.27 1.78

WhereverTV Broadcasting has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent.

Summary

Conduent beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

(Get Free Report)

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Conduent

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions. The Government segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; and digital payments, child support payments, government healthcare, and eligibility and enrollment solutions. The Transportation segment offers systems, support, and revenue-generating solutions to government transportation agency clients; and public safety, mobility, and digital payment solutions. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

