NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) is Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stonehill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust makes up 1.6% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $129,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.70. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 4.67 and a twelve month high of 9.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

