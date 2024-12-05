Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 448 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after purchasing an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 203,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 79,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

