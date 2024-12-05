Holocene Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 506,876 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Humana by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $288.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $502.73.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.