Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,369 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $188.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $196.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average is $153.09. The firm has a market cap of $521.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.52.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

