Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev Sells 210,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $5,508,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 967,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,459.50. The trade was a 17.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tomer Bar-Zeev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 26,474,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,664,545. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Unity Software by 163.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 308.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on U. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

