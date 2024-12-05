Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). 380,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 600,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Tlou Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.52.

Insider Activity at Tlou Energy

In other Tlou Energy news, insider Hugh Swire bought 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £30,500 ($38,754.76). Insiders own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

